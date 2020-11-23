Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Nov 23 2020
PTI lashes out at BBC for publishing ‘biased’ article

Monday Nov 23, 2020

A picture shows PTI flag.

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf has taken strong exception to what it described as an “extremely biased” article published by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) which, according to the PTI, only reports the narrative espoused by Pakistan's opposition parties. 

The article was published on November 22, the day the Opposition’s 11-party Pakistan Democratic Movemeny (PDM) staged an anti-government rally in Peshawar despite warnings of legal action and the looming threat of a coronavirus outbreak. 

The news story, titled “Pakistan opposition seeks end to Imran Khan's 'puppet' rule”, discussed in detail the political row in the country and the Opposition’s allegations of rigging in the 2018 elections.

“Dear BBCWorld admin, can you please find out who gave the green light to the following article?” asked the PTI on Twitter, tagging the official handle of the BBC. 

The party slammed the British media outlet for what it described as an “extremely biased” article which “only shows the PDM's narrative”.

“Quite shameful to see BBC becoming a tool for corrupt politicians who are seeking NRO.”

PM Imran’s focal person on digital media also criticised the news report and called it a “non-factual article”.


