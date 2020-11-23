Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 23 2020
Mahira Khan raises voice for Afghan refugees

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan raised her voice for the rights of displaced Afghan refugees.

In a post on Instagram, the stunner shared multiple pictures of her goodwill drive to what seems to be a shanty area. 

She expressed the importance of displaced Afghans having their basic rights . 

"The dreams of displaced Afghans are no different than anyone else’s dreams.

To have a home

To send their children to school

To provide for their families.

They need peace to fulfill their dreams.

I truly believe education is the key to success for every society. The GlobalGoals set a target of quality education for ALL. Refugees included 

At the #Afghanistan2020, discussions on the quality of education will help secure the future of refugee children," the caption read. 



