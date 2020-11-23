Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Nov 23 2020
Kim Kardashian makes Kanye West happy with her new Instagram post

Monday Nov 23, 2020

Kim Kardashian shared a touching tribute to Kanye West's Hit 'Lost In The World' on the album's anniversary with an aim to go ahead with sweet memories.

The 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star revealed her rapper husband's lyrics to 'Lost In The World' came out of a card he wrote Kim on her 30th birthday.

The 'KUWTK' beauty shared detail about the song of husband Kanye's 2010 album 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy'.

The single, which features Bon Iver, had been released two years before Kim and Kanye began dating in 2012, but apparently, Kanye got the lyrics directly from a card he wrote for his then-friend's 30th birthday.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Kim shared a stunning picture of herself along with her husband Kanye.

The reality star also penned a heartwarming note alongside the snap: "Happy 10 year anniversary to Kanye's 'My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy' album."

The star continued. "For those that don't know the story behind 'Lost In The World'...Kanye couldn't come up with some of the lyrics but then realized he had then in a poem he had written me that was my birthday card he gave me for my 30th birthday. He took the poem he wrote me and made it the song. I keep everything!"

Looking back, it's easy to wonder whether the poem-turned-song-lyrics hinted at Kanye's feelings for Kim, but at the time, the reality star was in a relationship with NBA player Kris Humphries. Kim and Kris got married in a live television event in August 2011, but split 72 days later in October.

"You're my devil, you're my angel / You're my Heaven, you're my Hell," the artist raps on the track. "You're my now / you're my forever / You're my freedom, you're my jail / You're my lies, you're my truth / You're my

It was not the first time that the rapper has referenced the early days of his relationship with Kim in his music. 

On his 2012 track "Cold", Kanye West reportedly raps about falling for Kim while she was dating someone else.

