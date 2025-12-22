James Ransone co-stars address actor’s legacy following tragic death

James Ransone’s co-stars and friends flooded social media with heartfelt tributes following the actor’s tragic death at 46.

Wendell Pierce, who worked with Ransone on The Wire, posted on X, saying: “Sorry I couldn’t be there for you, brother. Rest in Peace James Ransone.”

Director Spike Lee also paid a touching tribute, calling him “my dear brother” and remembering their work together on Red Hook Summer and Inside Man.

“Rest In Peace To My Dear Brother, MR. JAMES RANSONE. We Rocked Together On RED HOOK SUMMER and INSIDE MAN.”

Sean Baker, who directed Ransone in Starlet and Tangerine, said, “I’ll miss you dearly my friend,” while actress Mya Taylor described him as a “sweet and funny guy” whose smile could light up a room.

However, Blumhouse also shared sadness over his shocking passing, expressing their gratitude for working with him on The Black Phone and Sinister movies.

Fans shared memories of his roles, talking about his role as Ziggy Sobotka on The Wire and praising his ability to bring grit and soul to his performances.

Moreover, Ransone earlier opened up about his personal struggles, including addiction, sexual abuse and the challenges of fatherhood.

His honesty resonated with many who followed his career.

Following James’ death, his wife, Jamie McPhee, also shared an emotional message online, writing about her love for him, their children and the impact he had on their lives.