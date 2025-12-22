 
Geo News

Kate's winning smile and sporting genes show up in Prince George

Prince George, Charlotte, and Louis embrace sports and fun, courtesy of mom Kate

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 22, 2025

Kate’s winning smile and sporting genes show up in Prince George
Kate’s winning smile and sporting genes show up in Prince George

Princess Kate’s radiant grin has long captured hearts and now fans say her signature smile lives on in Prince George. 

Old school photos of Kate from her St Andrew’s hockey days in Pangbourne, Berkshire, alongside recent snaps of George visiting The Passage, have social media buzzing about their uncanny resemblance.

“Catherine has a beautiful smile. George has it too,” one follower gushed, while another recalled Prince William’s early remark to the press George looked just like his mother. 

Observers were quick to extend the compliment to Charlotte and Louis too, noting that the children each inherit striking traits from different sides of the family.

Fans spot Kate’s smile in young George
Fans spot Kate’s smile in young George

It seems George hasn’t just inherited Kate’s smile, he’s picked up her sporty streak as well. 

While Kate excelled at hockey, tennis, netball, and swimming at school, William revealed on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler that his children are keeping active: “Charlotte does her netball and ballet, George loves football and hockey, and Louis channels Grandpa Mike [Middleton].”

George’s latest outing to The Passage marks another milestone for the young prince, who recently joined his mother at the Festival of Remembrance, taking in emotional tributes to veterans. 

More From Entertainment

Gisele Bundchen's ex Tom Brady's feelings unveiled after wedding
Gisele Bundchen's ex Tom Brady's feelings unveiled after wedding
Cara Buono reveals co-star she wanted more screen time with
Cara Buono reveals co-star she wanted more screen time with
Miley Cyrus opens up about loss that changed her life 'forever'
Miley Cyrus opens up about loss that changed her life 'forever'
Princess Mette-Marit's first public moment since transplant sparks emotional response
Princess Mette-Marit's first public moment since transplant sparks emotional response
Rob Reiner, Michele's bereaved pals hold memorial after brutal murder
Rob Reiner, Michele's bereaved pals hold memorial after brutal murder
David Beckham looked downcast after son Brooklyn blocked entire family
David Beckham looked downcast after son Brooklyn blocked entire family