Kate’s winning smile and sporting genes show up in Prince George

Princess Kate’s radiant grin has long captured hearts and now fans say her signature smile lives on in Prince George.

Old school photos of Kate from her St Andrew’s hockey days in Pangbourne, Berkshire, alongside recent snaps of George visiting The Passage, have social media buzzing about their uncanny resemblance.

“Catherine has a beautiful smile. George has it too,” one follower gushed, while another recalled Prince William’s early remark to the press George looked just like his mother.

Observers were quick to extend the compliment to Charlotte and Louis too, noting that the children each inherit striking traits from different sides of the family.

Fans spot Kate’s smile in young George

It seems George hasn’t just inherited Kate’s smile, he’s picked up her sporty streak as well.

While Kate excelled at hockey, tennis, netball, and swimming at school, William revealed on Apple TV+’s The Reluctant Traveler that his children are keeping active: “Charlotte does her netball and ballet, George loves football and hockey, and Louis channels Grandpa Mike [Middleton].”

George’s latest outing to The Passage marks another milestone for the young prince, who recently joined his mother at the Festival of Remembrance, taking in emotional tributes to veterans.