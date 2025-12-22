Jennifer Lawrence recalls tough time of working with Jonah Hill

Jennifer Lawrence looked back on her days filming Adam McKay’s Don’t Look Up and the challenges she went through.

The film was based on a dark comedy satire about two low-level astronomers, Dr Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence), who discover a massive comet on a collision course with Earth.

While working on the movie, she seemingly had a tough time with her co-star Jonah Hill (Jason Orlean).

In conversation with Vanity Fair, she explained, “It was really, really hard filming with Jonah, and just not ruining take after take, laughing. We one-time dedicated an entire day to him just improve-ing insults at me. It was amazing."

The Die My Love star went on to praise the actor’s talent for improv, adding that “He's just a comedic master. I mean we all did some [improv] just not as well as Jonah.

Recalling a scene from the film, where Hill's character tells Lawrence and DiCaprio to "Sit tight and assess.” The Hunger Games star admitted that it was an improvisation and not scripted, marvelling at his talent.

In addition to Lawrence, DiCaprio and Hill, the film also includes Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Timothee Chalamet, Ariana Grande and more.

The film was released on December 24, 2021, on Netflix.