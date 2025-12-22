James Ransone's wife speaks out after actor's tragic suicide news

December 22, 2025
James Ransone’s wife has broken her silence after the actor’s tragic death at 46 years old.
Jamie McPhee, who has been married to Ransone since 2017, shared a touching Instagram tribute to her late husband after news of his death broke on Sunday, December 21. The Wire and It: Chapter Two star died by suicide on Friday, according to multiple reports citing the Los Angeles Medical Examiner records.
Sharing a throwback photo of Ransone cradling her baby bump during one of her two pregnancies, McPhee shared a parting message for her partner. I told you I have loved you 1000 times before and I know I will love you again,” she wrote.
McPhee continued with another deeply personal reflection. “You told me – I need to be more like you and you need to be more like me – and you were so right. Thank you for giving me the greatest gifts – you, Jack and Violet. We are forever.”
Friends and fellow celebrities quickly rallied around McPhee in the comments. Natasha Lyonne wrote, “Love you with everything I got and holding our beloved brilliant peejo with grace gratitude and cosmic peace into this life and the next…”
Julia Fox added, “Giving you the biggest virtual hug and I hope you are wrapped in warmth and love… we got your back with whatever you need.”