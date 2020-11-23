Can't connect right now! retry
Ayeza Khan urges followers to wear masks amid Covid-19 pandemic

Web Desk

Monday Nov 23, 2020

While Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan lives the glamorous life, she makes sure to do everything with caution. 

In her most recent photo on Instagram, the diva shared a picture of herself surrounded by beautiful flowers. 

While there is no confirmation, she is likely on vacation mode. 

The Meray Paas Tum Ho star made sure to don a printed mask amid the raging Covid-19 pandemic. 

Even though the stunner was having a blast, she cautioned her followers by urging them to wear masks in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus. 

"Be a hero! Wear a mask! Wearing is caring!" the caption read. 



