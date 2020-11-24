Can't connect right now! retry
Meghan Markle's best pal Jessica Mulroney opens up about her bond with the Duchess

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Meghan Markle's best friend Jessica Mulroney has dismissed the claims that she and the Duchess have 'grown apart' following the stylist's racism row this summer.

The 40-year-old fitness diva revealed that she and Meghan Markle 'are still in constant contact', adding that they remain close behind the scenes.

In conversation with Page Six, the Canadian stylist claimed Prince harry's wife 'constantly Facetimes and checks up on me' from her Montecito mansion.

In August, It was reported that Meghan had cut ties with the stylist after Sasha Exeter accused her of 'threatening her livelihood' after 'taking offence' at a Black Lives Matter video.

During that period, Jessica was accused of using the Duchess of Sussex as her 'superpower'. However, she refused to speak about her royal BFF on air, even when she was asked.

Some commentators also shared their knowledge on their relationship, claiming that 'their friendship is not what it was once. They’ve just grown apart. Of course, Meghan has been worried about Jess. She’ll always have love for her.'

Slamming all the rumours about her and Meghan's relationship, the stylist reportedly revealed that they 'are still in regular contact', suggesting they share close bond.

Meghan Markle and Jessica Mulroney have been best pals for years, with the stylist's sweet little daughter a bridesmaid and Brian and his twin John serving as page boys at the Duchess's wedding to Prince Harry.

