Scarlett Johansson addresses her decision to support Woody Allen

‘Avengers’ star reflects on her longstanding friendship with movie-maker in a recent interview

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 01, 2025

Scarlett Johansson has recently addressed her decision to support Woody Allen despite sexual allegations levied against him.

The Lost in Translation actress spoke up about her longstanding friendship with Woody in a new interview with UK’s Telegraph.

Scarlett revealed that she never believed all these allegations and still continued to support her friend.

“You never know what the domino effect is, exactly. But my mom always encouraged me to be myself, [to see] that it’s important to have integrity, and it’s important to stand up for what you believe in,” explained the 41-year-old.

While talking about Woody, the Avengers star said that it’s “also important to know when it’s not your turn”.

“I don’t mean that you should silence yourself. I mean sometimes it’s just not your time,” pointed out Scarlett.

Marriage Story actress added, “And that’s something I’ve understood more as I’ve matured.”

However, Scarlett confessed that supporting Woody in Hollywood had affected her career over the years.

Earlier, the Jojo Rabbit actress defended her close alliance with the movie-maker in a 2019 interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

“I love Woody. I believe him, and I would work with him anytime,” she continued.

Scarlett further said, “I see Woody whenever I can, and I have had a lot of conversations with him about it.”

The actress told THR that she has been “very direct with him, and he’s very direct with me. He maintains his innocence, and I believe him”.

For those unversed, Woody was accused by his former colleagues in the entertainment industry after allegations of child abuse, which he rejected.

