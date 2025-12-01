Natalia Dyer explains Nancy Wheeler's key blunder in Stranger Things 5

Natalia Dyer explains why Nancy hid threat of Vecna from parents

Natalia Dyer, known for her role as Nancy Wheeler in Stranger Things, addresses a big blunder she made in season finale.

At the end of season four, the city Hawkins had giant rifts of the Upside Down opened up in the ground across the city, however Nancy and her brother Mike (Finn Wolfhard) fail to inform the rest of their family about it.

In the new season, the fans witness the consequences of her parents being in oblivion, when a Demogorgon attacks them putting her parents, mom Karen (Cara Buono) and dad Ted (Joe Chrest), in critical condition in hospital and their little sister Holly (Nell Fisher) getting kidnapped by Vecna.

In an interview with Variety, Dyer revealed the reason why Nancy kept her parents in the dark.

"This actually was a conversation with the Duffers," Dyer said. "In that discovery of what’s happened since, what have we said to people? What have we explained?"

She added, "You have this military presence all around, and I think there’s this sense of — especially within Nancy — there’s this wanting to protect. I think in this scenario, especially like with her family, sometimes you feel like not telling is protecting."

Dyer explained that since the incident Nancy feels "a lot of guilt" and sees the loss as "a failure" despite trying to do the right thing.

However, she also revealed the positive impact it has on the Wheelers, saying, "I think that’s also a bonding moment for the Wheelers. I think it’s a galvanising moment for what they have to do ahead of them."

In addition to Wolfhard, Buono, Crest and Fisher, Dyer also stars along with her boyfriend Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), who is also her love interest in the series and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington, Nancy’s ex-boyfriend.

Stranger Things season five volume one is now streaming on Netflix.