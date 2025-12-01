Dwayne Johnson writes heartwarming birthday note to Jumanji co-star

Dwayne Johnson has recently written a heartwarming note to Jumanji co-star Karen Gillan on her birthday.

The Rock turns to Instagram and posts a video of him and cast as well as crew celebrating Karen’s birthday from the set of upcoming movie on Friday, November 28.

In the clip, The Smashing Machine actor could be seen singing birthday song while Kevin Hart was holding a cake and looked scared.

Calling the Scottish actress “cool”, Dwayne wrote, “Happiest of birthdays to the one and only @karengillan.”

“So cool we could celebrate you on your special day from our set of Jumanji,” said the 53-year-old.

Red Notice actor also took a hilarious dig at Kevin, saying, “I was hoping the cake would make Kevin explode like he does in our film – but no such luck.”

In the end, Dwayne added, “HBD KG!! We love ya.”

Karen also thanked The Rock under the post, writing, “Awww thanks DJ! Love you guys! PS- I never know what to do with my hands during the Happy Birthday song.”

Most of Dwayne’s followers also made fun of Kevin’s antics with one said, “Kevin Looks So Terrified of the Cake.”

“Why does Hart looked scared holding the cake?” remarked another user.

A third one stated, “Why does Kevin look like he’s either afraid of the cake or it’s too heavy,” with laughing out loud emoji.

Meanwhile, Jumanji 4 is slated to release in theatres on December 11, 2026.