Meghan Trainor says quitting coffee transformed her health

Meghan Trainor shares two sons Riley, four, and Barry, two, with her husband Daryl Sabara

Meghan Trainor has confessed to giving up her daily coffee consumption amid the lifestyle changes that led to her recent 'mommy makeover.'

For the unversed, the 31-year-old American singer-songwriter shares two sons Riley, four, and Barry, two, with her husband Daryl Sabara. Trainor underwent her breast augmentation and shed 60lbs.

This comes after fans noticed her slimmer frame earlier this year amid the wave of Ozempic use sweeping Hollywood.

Later, she set the record straight by revealing that she took Mounjaro, which like Ozempic is an injectable originally developed to treat diabetes.

She has now admitted that she quit coffee after drinking it 'all day to just survive and be steady' only to 'crash and be buzzing at night to sleep,' via People.

This change after Sabara visited a psychic who said: 'Your wife us using coffee like speed. She's non-stop and it's not helping her and she's juts crashing out.'

Trainor noted that her determination to quit caffeine turned out to be startlingly accurate.

Her latest revelation comes after she shared that she contracted gestational diabetes while pregnant with Barry, which led her to become 'obsessed' with her health.

However, she also revealed that she was worried by the backlash she received for losing weight in her new interview.

Trainor has since released a new single about her 'obsessed' trolls called Still Don't Care, in which she calls herself 'too cool to cry' and 'too hot to stress.'