Did Charlie Puth audition for ‘Wicked' film?

Charlie Puth clears ‘Wicked’ film audition rumours

Charlie Puth did not audition for Wicked.

The popstar is shutting down the recent buzz claiming he auditioned for the blockbuster films.

The singer took to X on Saturday, November 29, and cleared the speculation in a joke-filled reply after a fan account shared a list of artists who were rumoured to have read for roles in the two-part movie.

“I never auditioned for Wicked I would be so bad lol,” wrote Puth, 33.

The list included some huge names such as Jennifer Lopez, Shawn Mendes, Renee Rapp, Katy Perry, Harry Styles, Amanda Seyfried, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Dove Cameron, Lea Michele and Jessie J.

While Puth was never in the running, several of those stars have previously confirmed that they did audition for the films.

Amanda Seyfried has been open about how badly she wanted the role of Glinda. She explained her audition experience in 2022, saying she was juggling filming The Dropout while preparing for the musical tryout.

“Last summer while I was playing Elizabeth [The Dropout], on the weekends I was auditioning in person to play Glinda in the movie version of Wicked — because I wanted it that much,” she told Backstage.

She shared that she sacrificed her Sundays just to go for it.

Even before Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo were cast as Glinda and Elphaba, other big names were linked to the project.

Lady Gaga had been attached to the film as Elphaba during early development before director changes were made, according to OK! Magazine.

Actress Cristin Milioti also confirmed she tried for the role. She told her audition story on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, explaining how she was excited but nervous to sing in person again after COVID.

She recalled being asked to belt the hardest music and said, “I open my mouth and the sound that escaped me is something I will hear on my deathbed. It was disgusting. I sounded terrible.”

Despite many stars chasing those iconic roles, Charlie Puth wasn’t one of them—and he’s more than happy to set the record straight himself.