Taylor Swift to celebrate bachelorette party globally

Taylor Swift is reportedly preparing to celebrate her upcoming wedding to Travis Kelce with a series of luxurious and star-filled bachelorette trips around the world.

According to the US Sun, the pop star and her closest friends are planning “at least three or four girls’ trips or bachelorette-style getaways” together.

The insider shared that the destinations include some of Swift’s favourite places such as Nashville, New York City, Italy and the Bahamas.

One source explained that the idea is to enjoy the months leading up to the wedding in a fun and relaxing way, saying the goal is to spend weekends together, bond and plan the wedding in beautiful locations.

The celebrations will reportedly be hosted by Swift herself and are expected to take place in the coming months.

Her bridesmaids, which allegedly include Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid, along with Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, have also been deeply involved in planning the big day.

The insider claimed they have already “been talking for the past two weeks, several times a week, whether on the phone, through texts, FaceTime, or Zoom.”

Their excitement and commitment for Swift and Kelce’s nuptials reportedly continues to grow.

Another source said the group effort has turned into a memorable experience, describing it as “a truly fun experience for everyone already involved.”

The insider added that the group is all in and enjoying every moment of helping the singer get ready to walk down the aisle.

“They’re all having such a great time; they love the process, and it feels like a dream experience for them, all so excited to support their very close friend, their ‘sister,’ Taylor,” the source shared.

Swift and Kelce reportedly got engaged in August after two years together, and the wedding planning appears to be well underway, starting with celebrations that stretch across the globe.