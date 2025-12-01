 
Laura Dern celebrates Diane Ladd's legacy with emotional tribute

Diane Ladd passed away earlier this month at her home in Ojai, California, at the age of 89

Geo News Digital Desk
December 01, 2025

Laura Dern celebrates Diane Ladd's legacy with emotional tribute

Laura Dern paid tribute to her mother Diane Ladd on Sunday, celebrating the late actress’s 90th birthday.

Dern shared a black-and-white photo of Ladd with a touching caption calling her “my hero, the most extraordinary person I have ever known.”

She praised her mother’s creativity, kindness and lifelong dedication to helping others.

Diane passed away earlier this month at her home in Ojai, California, at the age of 89.

Laura confirmed the news to The Hollywood Reporter, saying, "My amazing hero and my profound gift of a mother, Diane Ladd, passed with me beside her this morning, at her home in Ojai, Calif."

The 58-year-old star described her late mother as “the greatest daughter, mother, grandmother, actress, artist and empathetic spirit that only dreams could have seemingly created,” adding that she is now “flying with her angels.”

However, Diane enjoyed a long and celebrated career in film and television, appearing in over 300 productions.

The late icon earned Academy Award nominations for Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore, Wild at Heart, and Rambling Rose.

Her final television role was in Chesapeake Shores and she completed her last film Gigi & Nate in 2022.

Moreover, Laura and Diane collaborated on many projects and co-wrote their memoir, Honey, Baby, Mine, which explored their close and honest relationship.

Bruce Dern, Diane’s former husband, also paid tribute, saying, "She lived a good life."

