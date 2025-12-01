JoJo Siwa connects with fans after health scare

JoJo Siwa on health crisis before Black Friday performance

JoJo Siwa revealed the reason she was rushed to the hospital before Black Friday performance at Minnesota’s Mall of America.

The 22-year-old previously updated her fans about her health crisis just few hours before the performance.

She put up a picture of herself being wheeled into an ambulance on a stretcher.

The Karma singer later updated the fans that she was doing fine the next day.

She shared in a TikTok video that she had been experiencing severe abdominal pain for several days.

Mistaken for mensuration cramp, she ignored it.

But the pain worsened on Friday morning.

“I laid down, I closed my eyes, and I was like, ‘I can't breathe,’” she recalled attempting to ease her pain with sleep.

She then attempted to feel better by getting into the bathtub, but it only ‘set it off 100 times worse’.

It came to a point where felt she might ‘throw up’ and ‘black out’.

Siwa’s mother, Jessalynn, called 911 and the medics transported the star to the hospital.

Doctors later confirmed that one of her ovaries had developed a cyst that burst causing internal bleeding and the ‘excruciating pain’.

“…anytime that the blood in your stomach moves, that's the bleeding in the stomach. It’s like brutal pain.”

The Dance Mom alum with her remarkable resilience and perseverance made it to her Mall of America performance only ten minutes late after she was discharged within three hours from the hospital.

She shone through the show with the help of prescribed medication.

No wonder she is truly loyal to her fans and is truly committed to music.