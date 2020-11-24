Can't connect right now! retry
Despite winning big, this is why Taylor Swift gave the AMAs 2020 a miss

Taylor Swift accepted her awards virtually from her studio: Here's why

Taylor Swift gave birth to a lot of speculation after not turning up at the star-studded American Music Awards 2020 on Sunday. 

The singer took home the trophies for Favourite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, Favorite Music Video and Artist of the Year, which she accepted virtually from her studio.

Fans were left baffled as to why Swift did not come to collect the awards in person.

Speaking on the matter, Swift said, "I’m actually rerecording all of my old music in the studio where we originally recorded it,” she revealed. “It’s been amazing, and I can’t wait for you to hear it.”

The singer had earlier revealed she will re-record five albums after Scooter Braun sold her master recordings.

These include 2006’s Taylor Swift, 2008’s Fearless, 2010’s Speak Now, 2012’s Red and 2014’s 1989.

“I just think that artists deserve to own their own work,” she said on CBS Sunday Morning at the time after Scooter Braun purchased her master recordings. “I just feel very passionately about that.”

