Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush

Meghan Markle may be part of the British royal family now, but the former actor is pretty much like rest of us when it comes to crushing on celebrities.

An old statement by the Duchess of Sussex has been making rounds on social media where she confessed that she had been crushing on late American actor, Luke Perry.

In a Pop Culture Personality Test, the Suits star had revealed that the Riverdale actor was her “first celebrity crush.”

“Wasn’t everyone’s Dylan McKay?” she added, referencing Perry’s Beverly Hills character.

“I recently saw him bicycling around the Hancock Park area in LA with his kids. I was like that is so funny, I now feel really old, he’s got kids and I no longer have a Luke Perry pillow,” she said.