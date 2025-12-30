Nicole Kidman 'eyeing' Zac Efron for relationship after divorce with Kieth Urban?

Nicole Kidman and Kieth Urban finalized divorce in September 2025

Nicole Kidman recently finalized her divorce with ex husband Kieth Urban.

The 58-year-old was immensely shaken by her split with former husband as she expected that it will last forever.

But her close friends are trying to get her out of that phase and are encouraging to date a much younger guy this time.

According to the reports of Closer, “There’s a trend in her circle right now of powerful women quietly taking younger lovers.”

The Babygirl star’s friends believe that Zac Efron would be a great fit for her.

The duo worked together in 2024’s A Family Affair movie in which their chemistry was largely appreciated by viewers.

As per the sources, when Nicole worked with Zac, she did not think of him as a potential match for herself. Rather, she tried to set him up with others as she was so in love with Kieth at the time.

“But now that she’s single, she’s looking at everything, and everyone, in a very different light, and the fact is, Zac is a gorgeous man.”

Kidman’s friends believe that rather than setting someone else up with Efron, she should consider giving him a shot at relationship.

An insider stated, “But now her friends are saying she should forget matchmaking and test the waters with him herself!”

Nicole and Kieth parted ways in September 2025 citing “irreconcilable differences.”