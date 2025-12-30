‘Heated Rivalry’ star drops clues about Shane Hollander’s film taste

Hudson Williams offered fans a light and fun look into his Heated Rivalry character by sharing which films Shane Hollander would most likely love.

The actor joined a discussion on Letterboxd’s Instagram page after fans were asked to name favourite movies for Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov.

Williams surprised many by replying himself, saying that Shane’s number one pick would be the classic romantic comedy When Harry Met Sally.

However, the 24-year-old star even quoted the film’s famous diner scene by writing, “I'll have what she's having.”

Williams then shared a few more choices that reflected Shane’s emotional side, where he named the animated film Wall E, saying that Shane has a soft spot for love stories with heart.

He also added The Lord of the Rings Return of the King and the western film The Searchers to the list.

Moonlight received a special mention, with Williams keeping his reason playful and mysterious by saying, “Issa secret.”

His co star Connor Storrie did not publicly comment on what movies might suit Ilya Rozanov.

For the unversed, the sport-drama is based on Rachel Reid’s popular Game Changers book series.

The show followed two rival ice hockey players whose secret relationship slowly grew.

Heated Rivalry premiered in November and quickly became Crave’s most watched original show.