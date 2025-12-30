D4vd case update: Grand Jury reportedly convinced he killed Celeste Rivas

D4vd is likely to be arrested for the murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas

TMZ reported on Monday, December 29, that a grand jury is convinced that the Romantic Homicide singer, 20, is the one who murdered Celeste, whose decomposing body was found in the singer’s abandoned car back in September. US Weekly then confirmed that grand jurors have already begun reviewing testimony as authorities push to bring the case to trial. A prosecution source confirmed to the outlet that jurors are actively weighing the evidence and have heard from key witnesses.

Prosecutors are reportedly determined to see D4vd tried after a “meticulous” investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department. TMZ notes that law enforcement, including prosecutor Beth Silverman, are convinced of D4vd’s involvement, and that “grand juries generally do what prosecutors want.”

The investigation began on September 8, when officers were dispatched to a Hollywood tow yard following reports of “a foul odor coming from a vehicle.” Authorities later discovered human remains inside a Tesla, which had been abandoned and towed a week earlier, and was registered to D4vd (born David Anthony Burke).

Law enforcement confirmed the body belonged to Rivas and said the remains were “severely decomposed.” She had also been dismembered.

Rivas had been missing since April 2024 and was last seen in Lake Elsinore, California. Her mother told TMZ that her daughter had a boyfriend named David, and both she and D4vd reportedly shared matching “shhhh” tattoos.