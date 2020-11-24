IHC to decide Nawaz Sharif's fate in Avenfield, Al Azizia appeals

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif. File photo

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up appeals filed by former premier Nawaz Sharif against his conviction in Al Azizia and Avenfield references.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Amir Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani previously issued a proclamation against the former prime minister in leading newspapers asking him to surrender himself in 30 days to avoid the further adverse process.

If he remains absent in today’s hearing, the bench will declare him a proclaimed offender and order attachment of his properties.

The bench will also hear appeals filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the accountability court decision to acquit Nawaz in Flagship reference.



Case history

An accountability court convicted Nawaz in the Al Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment reference, disqualifying him from holding a public office for 10 years and imposed a fine of R1.5 billion and $25 million.

In the Avenfield reference, Nawaz was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment. He was acquitted in the Flagship reference.

These references were filed by the anti-graft watchdog following the Supreme Court verdict in panamagate.

Nawaz was granted eight-week bail last year in the Al Azizia reference on medical grounds. The bail duration lapsed in February.