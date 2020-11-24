BTS’s Suga gets candid over his take on ‘manly men’: 'I don’t think it’s right'

South Korean boy band BTS, despite being lauded for their music, have had a tough time escaping scrutiny by Western media over the way they present themselves.

This Western heteronormative view of has even taken its toll on the group and the pressure it radiates has even forced them to come out to Esquire and discuss its effects on their mental health.

BTS’s Suga as a whole has a rather refreshing take on the loaded question and believes, “There is this culture where masculinity is defined by certain emotions, characteristics. I’m not fond of these expressions. ‘What does being masculine mean?’ And, really, what does it?”

Regardless whether the hate comes from the 'flower boy aesthetic' that was popularized by in the 90’s, or whether it is because of the care male idols put into their skincare, Suga claims the entire premise of such masculinity, straight up baffles him.

“People’s conditions vary day by day. Sometimes you’re in a good condition; sometimes you aren’t. Based on that, you get an idea of your physical health.”

So “That same thing applies mentally. Some days you’re in a good state; sometimes you’re not. Many pretend to be okay, saying that they’re not ‘weak,’ as if that would make you a weak person.”

He concluded by adding, “I don’t think that’s right. People won’t say you’re a weak person if your physical condition is not that good. It should be the same for the mental condition as well. Society should be more understanding.”