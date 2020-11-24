Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s reign most ‘turbulent’ in history, new book claims

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Queen Elizabeth's historic reign has become monumental in many ways and it seems there are plenty of more aspects that make her a revolutionary figure. 

According to author Clive Irving, Her Majesty may be the ‘last Queen of England’, as he explains in his new book, The Last Queen: Elizabeth II’s Seventy Year Battle to Save the House of Windsor.

"Queen Elizabeth II is the longest-reigning monarch in British history and will likely be the last Queen of England,” writes Irving in the preface of his book.

He went on to say that the current monarch’s rule was more “turbulent” than any of her predecessors.

"No British monarch has faced such an extended and turbulent period of change. The Queen has adapted as best she could, but often seemed out of touch,” he wrote, adding that, "The advisers who served her did not help."

"Throughout her reign, egregious family secrets threatened to break cover. Behind the throne, two sides of the royal bloodline competed for influence. And the lives of her heir and second son have become the stuff of scandal,” he said.

"It sometimes seemed that the monarchy would not survive, but it somehow did,” he added. 

More From Entertainment:

Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’

Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’
Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'

Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'
Harvey Weinstein getting monitored as fears of his suicide surge

Harvey Weinstein getting monitored as fears of his suicide surge

BTS’s Suga gets candid over his take on ‘manly men’: 'I don’t think it’s right'

BTS’s Suga gets candid over his take on ‘manly men’: 'I don’t think it’s right'
Director Tristram Shapeero ‘not sorry’ for mocking Lukas Gage’s apartment

Director Tristram Shapeero ‘not sorry’ for mocking Lukas Gage’s apartment

Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek’s passing

Ken Jennings to guest host ‘Jeopardy!’ after Alex Trebek’s passing
Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’

Queen Elizabeth’s bizarre rule that keeps members from sounding ‘banal’
Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Rihanna rumoured to be starring in ‘Black Panther 2’

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush

Meghan Markle names Luke Perry as her first celebrity crush
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Thanksgiving plans shrink amid COVID fear
Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars

Lori Loughlin’s daughters ‘struggling' after parents end up behind bars
Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret

Prince George kept in darkness by Kate Middleton over devastating secret

Latest

view all