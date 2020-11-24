Watch: Footballer Dele Alli takes 'outrageous' catch in cricket match with Spurs teammates

Tottenham Hotspur player Dele Alli brought his football skills to the cricket ground in a spectacular display of fielding.

The player shared a video of him playing cricket with his Tottenham Hotspur teammates.

The clip shows the batsman playing a low shot that was going past Alli but the midfielder kicked the ball in the air and caught it as his teammates cheered on.

The catch was so “outrageous” that even the ICC was in shock. “An outrageous catch by England footballer Dele Alli while playing cricket with his Spurs teammates,” said the ICC.

However, the cricket world’s governing body advised people not to try what Alli did with a real cricket ball.