Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

Prince William could inherit throne directly from Queen through only one way

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Prince Charles has spent most of his life waiting for his mother Queen Elizabeth II to give up her throne as she currently stands as the longest-reigning monarch in British history. 

And as Prince William remains third in line to the throne, one question that has hovered over the heads of many is whether or not the line of succession would face alterations in case any unforeseen circumstances are to occur in the life of the heir apparent.

As Prince Charles reaches the age of 72, government and constitution professor Robert Hazell explained in an interview with Insider what were to happen if Charles died before his mother.

"During William's lifetime, he will almost certainly see his father become King. Only if Charles dies before the Queen would William become king when the queen dies,” he said.

He further explained how the throne is passed on to the next possible heir in case someone in the line passes away.

More From Entertainment:

BTS take the American Music Awards by storm with ‘Life Goes On’

BTS take the American Music Awards by storm with ‘Life Goes On’
Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Mahira Khan shares words of wisdom to fans

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Iqra Aziz graces in all-white look in latest snap

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Emma Stone recalls her mom’s ‘wild’ chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

Johnny Depp accepts award from behind bars in his latest photo

Johnny Depp accepts award from behind bars in his latest photo
Armeena Khan shows why you shouldn't cut your own hair

Armeena Khan shows why you shouldn't cut your own hair

Bella Hadid opens up about her Muslim background and embracing Arab culture

Bella Hadid opens up about her Muslim background and embracing Arab culture
Hasan Minhaj’s apt explanation about why he is more attractive than Dax Shephard

Hasan Minhaj’s apt explanation about why he is more attractive than Dax Shephard
Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’

Nicole Kidman's admits her daughters find quarantined self-isolation ‘difficult’
Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'

Prince William to keep fighting BBC until Princess Diana 'gets justice'
BTS’s RM recalls Ashton Kutcher ‘suddenly’ lifting him up: ‘He caught me off guard’

BTS’s RM recalls Ashton Kutcher ‘suddenly’ lifting him up: ‘He caught me off guard’

Latest

view all