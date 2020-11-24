Grammy 2021 nomination predictions: Taylor Swift, the Weeknd and more

While many award shows such as the Tonys and Oscars rescheduled their ceremonies due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Grammy will proceed with no conflicts on January 31, 2021.

With the Recording Academy shifting the eligibility window, this year’s ceremony will be taking in the musical talents from September 1, 2019 to August 31, 2020. So essentially, Ariana Grande’s Positions and Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion’s WAP will have to wait another year.

So without any delay lets take a look at the Grammy 2021 predictions:

Album of the Year:



It seems that the competition is set between the Weeknd’s After Hours, Lady Gaga’s Chromatica, Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia and Taylor Swift’s Folklore. It's key to mention that the only first-time nominee of the quartet is Lipa so the race for the award is fierce.

Record of the Year:

This round seems too easy to predict as the charts decide the nominations. Expect to see the Weeknd's Blinding Lights, Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande’s Rain on Me and Dua Lipa's Don’t Start Now.

Song of Year:

From our guesses, these should cross over from the Record of the Year category.

Blinding Lights, Don't Start Now and Rain on Me are expected to smoothly sail into the nominations.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's Cardigan seems to have a chance this year.

Best New Artist:

With last year’s newcomers Lizzo and Billie Eilish taking charge of all four categories it seems that this year will be a little different.

Megan Thee Stallion and Doja Cat seem to be a safe pick as the two have had a good year making No. 1 hits.

Furthermore, Pop Smoke could be a surprising posthumous nominee.