Sarah Michelle Gellar reveals hack for successful marriage

Sarah Michelle Gellar revealed that the secret to her long-lasting marriage with Freddie Prinze Jr. is surprisingly simple.

One bedroom, two bathrooms!

The Buffy the Vampire Slayer star told People that sharing a bedroom but not a bathroom has spared the couple “a lot of petty fighting.”

Gellar clarified, “You don’t have to be so fancy that there’s two bathrooms in your bedroom. There just has to be another bathroom available.”

Married since 2002, Gellar and Prinze have built a quieter, private life together while raising their two children, daughter Charlotte (16) and son Rocky (13).

“We’re allowed to live in that,” she said, adding that fans have been “so respectful” of their privacy.

The couple first met on the set of I Know What You Did Last Summer in 2000 and have remained one of Hollywood’s most enduring love stories.

Gellar reflected, “I always say I’m two people: I’m Sarah Michelle Gellar and I’m Sarah Prinze. They’re different people.”

Her comments came on the heels of the cancellation of her planned Buffy reboot, but when it comes to her marriage, Gellar insists longevity is about effort.

“I think everything takes work — whether it’s a friendship, a work relationship, or a marriage. You have to put the work in.”

Prinze echoed the sentiment in a past interview, “We work at it.”