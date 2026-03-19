Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming makes call for support on his 71st birthday

The 'Die Hard' star was diagnosed with FTD in 2022 at age 67

Emma Heming Willis is honouring her husband Bruce Willis on his special day as he continues his dementia battle.

On Thursday, March 19, Emma marked the Die Hard star’s 71st birthday with a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, while also shining a light on a cause now close to their family. Sharing a throwback photo of Bruce smiling by the water, she wrote, “Today we celebrate Bruce’s birthday.”

In honour of the special occasion, Emma made an important call for support. “This journey with frontotemporal dementia (FTD) has opened my eyes to the realities so many families face,” she shared. “It’s what inspired me to create The Emma & Bruce Willis Fund to raise awareness of FTD, support research, and stand beside the caregivers who carry so much every day.”

The beloved actor was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2022 at age 67, a condition that has since reshaped life for the Willis family.

“If you’d like to honor Bruce today, please consider supporting the fund or another organization working in this space, or simply checking in on a caregiver — a small act of kindness that can mean so much.” she added.

The newly launched Emma & Bruce Willis Fund aims to raise awareness, back research, and support caregivers navigating the challenges of FTD.

Emma previously shared her hopes for the initiative, saying, “Through this fund, my hope is to help deepen understanding of FTD and ensure families facing it feel seen, supported, and less alone… Bruce has always led with generosity and heart, and I know he would be proud to see this effort helping families facing this disease.”