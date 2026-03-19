'Sonic the Hedgehog 4' levels up with star-studded cast

The sonic universe just hit another speed boost – and this time, it’s bringing some unexpected voices along for the ride.

Ben Kingsley and Nick Offerman are officially joining Sonic the Hedgehog 4, adding even more star power to a franchise that’s already stacked.

And yes, Offerman’s casting quietly doubles as a mini reunion with Ben Schwartz – a nod fans of Parks and Recreation will definitely clock.

The returning lineup? Still wild. Jim Carrey is back as the chaotic Dr. Robotnik, Idris Elba returns as Knuckles, and Keanu Reeves continues voicing shadow.

Add Kristen Bell – newly cast as Amy Rose – and the cast starts to feel less like a voice lineup and more like an awards show guest list.

Plot details? Locked tighter than Sonic’s rings.

But here’s what we do know: this franchise isn’t slowing down anytime soon. With over $1 billion already banked globally, Paramount is clearly all-in.

Director Jeff Fowler is back in the chair, steering the fourth installment towards its March 19, 2027 release.

And if you thought this was the final lap – think again. The studio has already teased a larger Sonic Universe Event Film set for 2028.

So the real question isn’t what’s next – it’s how much bigger this universe is about to get.

Because at this point, Sonic isn’t just running. He’s building a cinematic empire.