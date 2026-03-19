Lisa Kudrow calls out ‘Survivor' winner and questions his big win

Lisa Kudrow got people talking after she shared what she really thinks about early reality TV and the first winner of Survivor.

In a recent interview, the Friends star said she felt “horrified” watching some of those early shows as she didn’t hold back when speaking about Richard Hatch, calling him “despicable.”

Lisa also questioned why his way of playing the game was rewarded with a $1 million prize, saying that she felt someone more honest should have won.

She, however, went on to add that those shows made her uncomfortable and changed how she looks at fame and reality TV.

She added that these thoughts even influenced her role in The Comeback where her character deals with the messy side of being famous.

After her comments, fans and former Survivor contestants reacted as well, with some of them saying that the game has always been about smart strategy, not just being nice.

Others said that everyone sees it differently and that’s what makes the show interesting.

Hatch also responded and stood by how he played, saying he followed the rules.

Now, Lisa’s comments have started the conversation again about what really matters in reality TV.