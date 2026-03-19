Madonna sparks concern with weird bandage during Venice outing

Madonna got fans talking after she was seen in Venice with a bandage on her cheek.



The 67 year old singer was spotted getting on a water taxi while trying to keep things and her face movements low key.

Madonna was wearing a long coat and big sunglasses, keeping her look simple and covered.

The music legend is in Venice these days to shoot the second season of The Studio and was seen heading out with her team.

What really caught people’s attention was the white bandage under her right eye as no one knows what happened and it has made fans a bit worried.

In her last few outings, she has also been hiding her face with big hats and even umbrellas.

At the same time, Madonna is getting ready for her big music comeback as she already confirmed that a new album is coming in 2026, which will be her first in years.

The Ghost Town singer is also working again with her old label, Warner Records.

Even now, Madonna knows how to stay in the spotlight as from her looks to her music plans, she is keeping fans curious about what she will do next.