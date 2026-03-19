Taylor Swift set to make her first awards show appearance of 2026

Taylor Swift will attend the ceremony set for March 26 at the Dolby Theatre

Taylor Swift is making her awards season return.

The pop superstar is set to appear at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, marking her first awards show appearance of the year after sitting out the Grammys, Golden Globes, and more. The 13th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will air live from the Dolby Theatre on March 26.

It’s familiar territory for Taylor Swift — and one she’s dominated for years.

Swift remains the most-awarded artist in iHeartRadio Music Awards history, with 34 wins under her belt. She’s also the only artist to take home song of the year twice, for Shake It Off and Anti-Hero. In 2025, she won the Tour of the Century Award for her record-breaking Eras Tour, although she was not present in person and accepted her award virtually.

This year, she leads the pack once again with nine nominations, continuing her streak as one of the show’s biggest draws.

The night will also honour John Mellencamp with the 2026 iHeartRadio Icon Award, while Ludacris pulls double duty as host and recipient of the Landmark Award. Miley Cyrus is set to receive the Innovator Award.

On the performance side, Kehlani joins a packed lineup that includes Lainey Wilson, RAYE, and a special joint set from TLC, Salt-N-Pepa, and En Vogue.

The annual show celebrates the most-played artists and songs across iHeartRadio platforms throughout the past year.