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Steven Spielberg opens up on lifelong fascination with ‘the unknown'

Steven Spielberg promoting his new sci-fi movie ‘Disclosure Day’

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Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 19, 2026

Steven Spielberg opens up on lifelong fascination with ‘the unknown
Steven Spielberg opens up on lifelong fascination with ‘the unknown'

Steven Spielberg said that he really thinks humans might not be alone on Earth.

The iconic filmmaker talked about it at the South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in Austin on March 13, 2026.

The 79-year-old director, who is famous for movies about aliens like E.T. the Extra‑Terrestrial and Close Encounters of the Third Kind, said he has been curious about life beyond Earth since he was a kid.

“I don’t know any more than any of you do,” he said but he believes that there is probably life somewhere else.

Spielberg also mentioned former President Barack Obama’s viral comments about aliens, saying they were “so great for Disclosure Day.”

He is also promoting his new sci-fi movie Disclosure Day which is about UFOs and alien contact and will come out on June 12, 2026.

The star went on to admit that he never seen UFO himself but joked that lots of his friends mightve seen that he missed.

Steven’s comments are coming at a time when more people are interested in aliens and UFOs.

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