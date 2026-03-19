Lena Dunham teases lore behind 'Girls' in upcoming memoir 'Famesick'

Lena Dunham revisits iconic breakout show 'Girls' in her new book

Lena Dunham is giving a peak into her life in the 2010s when she was making the show which became an integral part of the generation growing up - Girls.

The 39-year-old multihyphenate took to Instagram on Wednesday, March 18, and shared a glimpse into what her upcoming memoir, Famesick, will be about.

The Too Much creator shared a carousel of pictures from behind-the-scenes of the show, alongside a sentimental tribute to her time making the show at the start of her career.

"They say youth is wasted on the young, but looking back at the experience of making Girls I feel like that’s… not true. We were riding our youth like a mechanical bull in a western bar, flooring the engine and burning rubber, whatever metaphor suits you- but we were mining it for all it was worth," Dunham began.

She went on to share how she looked back at the time while writing the book and "the experience of revisiting the making of Girls was all the things- hilarious, inspiring, painful, overwhelming but mostly it filled me with insane gratitude. For these people (adorable), these places (aka Brooklyn) and the chance to do what I love to do."

Dunham also told her followers that she has still not rewatched the show and plans to do it when she is 60.

Fans and friends flocked to the comments and expressed their anticipation for the book coming out on April 14, with Gigi Hadid writing," GIRLS is an all-time Great. We’re so lucky to get Famesick cannot wait !!!!!"

Reese Witherspoon shared the sentiment, and commented, "I want all the LORE .. spill it !"