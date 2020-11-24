Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
Emma Stone recalls her mom's 'wild' chat with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Hollywood star Emma Stone is one of the top-tier names in the industry, but despite her fame, some bigwigs still manage to leave even her freaking out.

In a chat with Jimmy Fallon on his talk show, the La La Land star spoke about her experience of attending the Golden Globe Awards for the first time and taking her mother as her plus one.

She further explained how her excitement skyrocketed when she found out she and her mum were seated next to the then-couple Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt.

"I went with my mom. That was my first time going to the Golden Globes. It was very, very, very exciting, and so I took my mom with me. And I feel like I've already told this story before, but we sat next to Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt," she said.

"Oh, my God. We were like, 'Of all people to be sitting next to at that kind of a show, whoa.' And my mom never drinks and she had champagne that night, which was, you know, probably not the best idea, but she was having a wonderful time,” she went on to say.

"And she [Emma's mother] started asking Angelina Jolie, like, 'Do you have kids? Do you have kids? Are you, like -- What do you guys -- So you --' And I was like, 'You have got to be gotta out of your [ mind].'”

“She completely knew, but she was, like, making small talk about the kids. 'How old are they? What are their names?' She knew everything. But they were so nice. They were so nice. We had a blast. We had a really good night. That was a very fun night," she added leaving us all in chuckles. 

