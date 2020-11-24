Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 24 2020
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan reveals how he got through difficult times

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 24, 2020

Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen standing on a prayer mat at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed that faith helped him get through difficult times.

The prime minister has been sharing several updates on his current life and past on Instagram, and shared a similar post a few days ago.

PM Imran Khan in an earlier post said that the greatest gift that faith had given him was that it had "liberated" him from his fears.

"The greatest blessing faith gave me was that it liberated me from my fears; fear of failure, fear of death, fear of losing my livelihood, fear of being humiliated by others," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again expressed his views on turning Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The premier has also time and again urged the youth to dig deeper into Islam.

More From Pakistan:

PTV will only represent government: New chairman Naeem Bokhari

PTV will only represent government: New chairman Naeem Bokhari
PM Imran Khan approves formation of intelligence coordination committee: sources

PM Imran Khan approves formation of intelligence coordination committee: sources
MDCAT 2020: PMC announces portal to download new roll number slips

MDCAT 2020: PMC announces portal to download new roll number slips
India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign after Islamabad unveiled dossier: FO

India escalated anti-Pakistan campaign after Islamabad unveiled dossier: FO
President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

President Alvi says goodbye to Kaavan as he leaves for Cambodia

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests

Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19, Bilawal House staffers to undergo coronavirus tests
Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise

Sindh closes shrines for visitors as coronavirus cases rise
Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel

Pakistan rejects 'baseless speculation' over recognising Israel
Shopping mall at Karachi's Tariq Road sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs

Shopping mall at Karachi's Tariq Road sealed for violating coronavirus SOPs
Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams

Coronavirus: Punjab University issues notification about exams
Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak

Veena Malik sends Rs500 million legal notice to ex-husband Asad Khattak
Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C

Karachi's weather gets colder due to northwesterly winds, min temperature recorded at 16°C

Latest

view all