PM Imran Khan reveals how he got through difficult times

Prime Minister Imran Khan can be seen standing on a prayer mat at the Prime Minister's Office in Islamabad. — Instagram/imrankhan.pti

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday revealed that faith helped him get through difficult times.

The prime minister has been sharing several updates on his current life and past on Instagram, and shared a similar post a few days ago.

PM Imran Khan in an earlier post said that the greatest gift that faith had given him was that it had "liberated" him from his fears.



"The greatest blessing faith gave me was that it liberated me from my fears; fear of failure, fear of death, fear of losing my livelihood, fear of being humiliated by others," he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has time and again expressed his views on turning Pakistan into an Islamic welfare state, following in the footsteps of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The premier has also time and again urged the youth to dig deeper into Islam.