Wednesday Nov 25 2020
Web Desk

Taylor Swift mesmerises fans as she shares details of her new film

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Taylor Swift has delighted fans as she shared big news about her new concert film for her hit album 'Folklore'.

'Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions' will drop onto the streaming platform Disney+ on Wednesday (November 25).

Taking to Instagram, the 30-year-old wrote: 'Well it’s 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I’ve got an announcement ‘You haven’t seen this film before folklore: the long pond studio sessions will be out tonight at midnight PST on @DisneyPlus ! #folkloreOnDisneyPlus.'

The singer also shared a trailer for the intimate documentary film which sees Taylor and her producers Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff.

The 'Cardigan' hitmaker, in another clip posted to Instagram, shared the details of a new documentary which was directed by Swift herself.

She wrote: 'Folklore was an album made completely in isolation which means that Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff and I never saw each other while we were collaborating and creating the album.'

Fans were quick to respond as one wrote: 'This is the best I love You.'

Taylor Swift released her smash-hit album earlier this year, and now music lovers will get another treat from the singer as she broke the news on Twitter about concert film for her hit album 'Folklore'.

