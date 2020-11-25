Senior politician and former defence minister Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar passes away

Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar. Photo: AFP

LAHORE: Senior Pakistani politician Chaudhry Ahmad Mukhtar has passed away, Geo News reported Wednesday morning. He was 74.



Mukhtar was Pakistan’s defence minister in the former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani-led cabinet. He also had been the federal minister for water and power and trade. He is from Gujrat.



Mukhtar was the brother of former president of Pakistan cycling and bodybuilding federations Chaudhry Ahmad Saeed, who passed away in 2018.



The PPP leader had reportedly been suffering from Alzheimer’s and was admitted to the Shalimar Hospital.

Mukhtar was the general secretary of the PPP during the era of Benazir Bhutto.

His funeral prayers will be offered today (Wednesday) at T Block mosque in DHA at around 1:30pm.