Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

British royal family regrets not collaborating with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

Netflix’s The Crown came with explosive new secrets involving the British royal family and sent tremours down the palace.

And according to a royal expert, the members are perhaps regretting not taking precautionary steps with the makers of the show in order to avoid the drama that has now been unleashed.

Speaking on The Heirpod, Omid Scobie said: “I always wondered why there wasn't more collaboration between the two.”

"Those working on the show did reach out the palace to see if there was an opportunity for fact-checking, but the answer was a firm no. But, now we've reached these key years, I wonder if any royals are kicking themselves for not taking advantage of that opportunity, because this narrative is being shaped for many around the world,” he went on to say.

"They expect 25 million households to view this new season within its first four weeks. That's 25 million people who will have their opinion of the Royal Family shaped by this,” he added.

ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli joined the conversation, saying: "I wonder, going forward, if they start moving into the modern era of the royals, if they will decide to become more involved.”

"But, I don't know, it does seem to go against everything the Royal Family stands for, especially the Queen. I can't imagine them actually working with Netflix like this,” she said.

More From Entertainment:

Cher reportedly coming to Pakistan to bid farewell to Kaavan

Cher reportedly coming to Pakistan to bid farewell to Kaavan
Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations

Dua Lipa in hysterics over monumental Grammy nominations
Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’

Prince William stands with Prince Charles over his criticism of ‘The Crown’
Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?

Bakhtawar Bhutto to recreate Benazir's Nikkah look at her dholak?
Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed

Kelly Clarkson hints at why her marriage with Brandon Blackstock failed
Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding

Drew Barrymore riles up the internet for airing student-teacher wedding
Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications

Christina Perri loses baby daughter after weeks of pregnancy complications
Amber Riley engaged to beau Desean Black

Amber Riley engaged to beau Desean Black
Justin Bieber is disgruntled about his Grammy nods: Here’s why

Justin Bieber is disgruntled about his Grammy nods: Here’s why
Nicki Minaj reminds fans of her 8-year-old snub as Grammy nods stir chaos

Nicki Minaj reminds fans of her 8-year-old snub as Grammy nods stir chaos
The Weeknd calls the Grammys ‘corrupt’ after nomination snub

The Weeknd calls the Grammys ‘corrupt’ after nomination snub
Trevor Noah to host next year’s Grammy Awards

Trevor Noah to host next year’s Grammy Awards

Latest

view all