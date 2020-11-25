British royal family regrets not collaborating with ‘The Crown’ makers: Omid Scobie

Netflix’s The Crown came with explosive new secrets involving the British royal family and sent tremours down the palace.

And according to a royal expert, the members are perhaps regretting not taking precautionary steps with the makers of the show in order to avoid the drama that has now been unleashed.

Speaking on The Heirpod, Omid Scobie said: “I always wondered why there wasn't more collaboration between the two.”

"Those working on the show did reach out the palace to see if there was an opportunity for fact-checking, but the answer was a firm no. But, now we've reached these key years, I wonder if any royals are kicking themselves for not taking advantage of that opportunity, because this narrative is being shaped for many around the world,” he went on to say.

"They expect 25 million households to view this new season within its first four weeks. That's 25 million people who will have their opinion of the Royal Family shaped by this,” he added.

ABC News foreign correspondent Maggie Rulli joined the conversation, saying: "I wonder, going forward, if they start moving into the modern era of the royals, if they will decide to become more involved.”

"But, I don't know, it does seem to go against everything the Royal Family stands for, especially the Queen. I can't imagine them actually working with Netflix like this,” she said.