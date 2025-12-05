Hollywood stars slam Quentin Tarantino's criticism for Paul Dano

Paul Dino bags support from industry after Quentin Tarantino’s criticism

After director Quentin Tarantino slammed Paul Dano as “the weak sister” in his recent podcast rant, calling him “weak sauce” and “the limpest d–k in the world”, a wave of support from Hollywood poured in this week defending the actor’s talent and character.

Tarantino, while ranking his favourite films of the 21st century, placed There Will Be Blood at No. 5.

Despite praising the film overall, he didn’t hold back in criticising Dano’s performance, saying the movie “needs” a stronger foil than Dano in his view.

But many disagree strongly. On X, comedian and filmmaker Ben Stiller wrote simply, “Paul Dano is f-ing brilliant.”

Simu Liu, known for starring in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, added, “idk man i think paul dano is an incredible actor.”

Support also came from behind the camera: Matt Reeves, director of The Batman, praised Dano on X as “an incredible actor, and an incredible person.”

Meanwhile, screenwriter Mattson Tomlin encouraged anyone skeptical to check out Dano’s work in Wildlife, calling him “a terrific actor” and “an astonishing director who exudes control and tremendous empathy.”

Dano’s body of work includes standout performances in films like Little Miss Sunshine, 12 Years a Slave, The Fabelmans, and his recent turn as the Riddler in The Batman.

Despite Tarantino’s harsh critique, the breadth of voices coming to Dano’s defense this week suggests many believe his reputation and range speak louder than any one negative comment.