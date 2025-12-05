 
Timothée Chalamet talks about 'greatest actors'

Timothée Chalamet names closest mentors in new interview

December 05, 2025

Timothée Chalamet recently opened up about who he considers the greatest actors of all time, and his choices reflect deep admiration for some of Hollywood’s most respected talents. 

In a rapid-fire interview with Lucid Motors, the Oscar-nominated actor named Denzel Washington as “the Goat,” followed by Christian Bale as “the Second Goat,” and Joaquin Phoenix as “the Strange Goat.”

When asked who he would most like to get a text from, Chalamet picked Leonardo DiCaprio, and it turned out DiCaprio actually had messaged him earlier that day. 

“He fried me today,” Chalamet recalled, quoting the text: “‘I heard you shaved your head. Say it ain’t so.’” 

The text referred to Chalamet’s newly shaved head, reportedly for his return as Paul Atreides in Dune: Part 3.

Chalamet has long viewed DiCaprio as a mentor in Hollywood. 

The two starred together in Don’t Look Up, and Chalamet has shared that DiCaprio once gave him career advice, “No hard drugs and no superhero movies.” 

He said he still follows that guidance, though he also admitted that the film that first inspired him to act was a superhero movie, The Dark Knight

He stressed that if the script and director were right, even for a comic-book project, it’s something he would seriously consider.

With that mix of respect for acting legends and a thoughtful take on his own career path, Chalamet offered a glimpse into how he defines greatness, and where he sees his future in film.

