Did Robert De Niro injure his arm?

Robert De Niro seen with arm sling

Robert De Niro was spotted with his right arm in a sling this week, raising questions about whether the legendary actor recently faced an injury.

As multiple outlet's report, the 82-year-old stepped out to attend a performance of the Broadway production Oedipus on Wednesday, Dec. 3, at Studio 54 in New York City.

After the show, he was photographed backstage alongside the cast, including Mark Strong, his former Stardust costar, and Lesley Manville.

A representative for De Niro confirmed to PEOPLE that he recently underwent a procedure, though no further details were shared.

Someone who was present backstage said the actor mentioned he’s only expected to wear the sling for a few more days.

Despite the arm support, De Niro appeared to be in good spirits while supporting the new adaptation directed by Robert Icke.

His outing comes shortly after Jodie Foster reflected on her early experience working with De Niro on Martin Scorsese’s Taxi Driver.

During a conversation at the Marrakech Film Festival, Foster admitted she wasn’t instantly impressed as a 12-year-old sharing scenes with the future Oscar winner.

She recalled how he insisted they repeatedly rehearse their lines over lunches, staying deep in character, something she didn’t fully understand back then.

“One of our greatest American actors, so proud to have worked with him, not the most interesting person on earth,” she said with a laugh, explaining how she would end up chatting with waitstaff during the rehearsals because De Niro wasn’t speaking much as part of his Method preparation.

The turning point came when he finally involved her in his process.

Foster said he guided her into improvising during one of their lunch sessions, and that was when she realized the power of building a character rather than simply reciting words.

“He finally walked me through improvisation by the time we had our third lunch together, and it opened my eyes to what acting could be,” she shared.

The moment left her energised, telling her mother she had “an epiphany.”

As fans wait for updates on his arm, De Niro continues to show his commitment to the arts, whether supporting a friend’s play or inspiring stories from those who have worked alongside him.