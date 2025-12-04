Rachel Zegler‘s classic music taste leaves fans amused

Rachel Zegler went viral once again after she shared a funny update from her Spotify Wrapped.

The Hunger Games actress said her listening age was 67, which surprised many fans and turned into a lighthearted moment across social media.

Rachel explained that her playlists were filled with classic singers, old film music and slow emotional songs.

However, these choices pushed her listening age far above her real age and created a wave of jokes online.

Fans called the Snow White actress a sweet old soul and said she got the most adorable music taste.

Meanwhile many said that she was the only young star who could proudly sound like a grandmother through her playlist.

People on X and TikTok reacted with playful memes and comments, with many saying that she listened to better music than most people her age.

Others shared their own listening ages and joined the trend that started after her post.

Zegler often spoke about her love for music from past decades. She said these songs helped her feel inspired in her acting work and allowed her to connect with emotions in a deeper way.

Furthermore, the 23-year-old actress’ followers shared this was not a shock because she always loved classic voices and memorable melodies.

Her update continued to gain attention as more Wrapped posts appeared online. Many viewers felt her honesty added a warm and fun moment to the season.

By sharing her result, the actress opened a bigger conversation about why people return to older songs for comfort.

Rachel Zegler’s simple post became one of the most charming viral stories of the week.