Taylor Swift pays other bride to secure special wedding date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to marry in mid next year according to reports

Geo News Digital Desk
December 05, 2025

Taylor Swift is date-conscious.

The planned wedding date for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce has been revealed, and it appears the pop superstar went to extraordinary lengths to make sure they got the date she wanted. 

Multiple sources have told Page Six that the couple are set to marry on Saturday, June 13, 2026, at the elegant Ocean House in Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

What makes that date special, beyond its summer romance vibe, is the number 13. 

Fans of Taylor know 13 is her lucky number. But according to recent numerology-based speculation, via Page Six, there may be deeper meaning.

Written as 6/13/26, the digits sum to 18, and then to 9, a number believed by some to signify completion and the start of a new cycle, a symbolic start to their married life.

Reportedly, Taylor was so committed to having their wedding on that exact date that she paid off another bride who had already reserved the venue for June 13. 

By doing so, she cleared the way for her own nuptials, underscoring just how important the date is to her.

Taylor, 35, and Travis, 36, who got engaged in August, are said to be “getting married next summer,” according to insiders. 

Initial plans for a small, family-and-friends-only celebration have reportedly expanded after they realized their guest list is larger than first thought. 

The couple is now reportedly considering alternatives: using her Rhode Island mansion plus a nearby venue, or even a farm in Tennessee or a private Caribbean island.

For now, the June 13, 2026 date at Ocean House remains the pick, and the price tag Taylor was willing to pay to secure it hints at just how meaningful that number 13 is to her.

