Margot Robbie responds to criticism over ‘Wuthering Heights'

Margot Robbie stars along Jacob Elordi in Emerald Fennell‘s ‘Wuthering Heights’

December 05, 2025

Margot Robbie is speaking out about the wave of criticism surrounding her and Jacob Elordi’s casting in Wuthering Heights

In a recent interview with British Vogue, the Barbie star acknowledged the uproar, especially around her playing Catherine, a role originally described as a brunette teenager, explaining, “I get it. There’s nothing else to go off at this point until people see the movie.”

Robbie also defended Elordi’s casting as Heathcliff, despite fans noting the character is described in the novel as “dark-skinned.” 

She said, “I saw him play Heathcliff … And he is Heathcliff. I’d say, just wait. Trust me, you’ll be happy.” 

She continued, “He’s incredible and I believe in him so much. I honestly think he’s our generation’s Daniel Day-Lewis.”

Director Emerald Fennell chimed in on her creative reasoning, saying that for her version of Cathy, “willful, mean, a recreational sadist, a provocateur”, she needed an actor with “supersized star power.” 

Fennell said Robbie brings exactly that energy, calling it “big d*ck energy. That’s what Cathy needs.”

With the opening date for Wuthering Heights set for February 13, 2026, Robbie said she hopes viewers will wait to judge until they’ve seen the full performance. 

Until then, she seems confident in the choice, casting and all.

