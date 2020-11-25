Can't connect right now! retry
Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's coronavirus test results due today

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari addressing a press conference. File photo

KARACHI: PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's coronavirus test report is due today. 

The politician went into self-isolation after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. 

Sources said the entire staff of Bilawal House in Karachi has been directed to undergo COVID-19 tests on the directives issued by former president Asif Ali Zardari. 

The staff, including security personnel, will not be allowed inside without a PCR test report. 

Read more: Bilawal's political secretary tests positive for COVID-19

The PPP boss is planning to host Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) jalsa at Qila Kohna Qasim Bagh Stadium in Multan on November 30. The gathering will also mark the party's 53rd foundation day. 

The government and Opposition have locked horns over public gatherings as a second wave of coronavirus infections spikes across the country. The federal government has banned large public gatherings of more than 300 people among other COVID-19 restrictions.

