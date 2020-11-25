Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

CAA to hold e-kachehri to address people's grievances

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

The logo of the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority. — Wikipedia

The Civil Aviation Authority said that it would hold an online discussion on December 4 to address the masses' issues, a Facebook post from the body said.

"DGCAA will hold [an] online E-Kachehri, on Friday 4 December, at 10:30am to resolve the grievances of the general public," the post said.

"Complainants are requested to write their complaint in [the] comment box by mentioning their name, contact, email [and] name of the airport during online e-kachehri," it added.

The online discussion will be held on the civil aviation's Facebook page.

More From Pakistan:

Delay MDCAT 2020: Pakistani students protest PMC's decision to hold exam on Nov 29

Delay MDCAT 2020: Pakistani students protest PMC's decision to hold exam on Nov 29
University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams in wake of rising COVID-19 cases

University of Health Sciences Lahore postpones all exams in wake of rising COVID-19 cases
PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani leads rally ahead of PDM jalsa, son Musa tears apart 'bogus' FIR

PPP's Yousaf Raza Gilani leads rally ahead of PDM jalsa, son Musa tears apart 'bogus' FIR
MDCAT 2020: Moonis Elahi backs calls for delay in exam

MDCAT 2020: Moonis Elahi backs calls for delay in exam
With schools closed, KP to rely on home-learning: Shahram Khan Tarakai

With schools closed, KP to rely on home-learning: Shahram Khan Tarakai

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's coronavirus test results due today

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's coronavirus test results due today
Lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing despite suffering from coronavirus

Lawyer attends Supreme Court hearing despite suffering from coronavirus
Islamabad’s Lotus Lake gets makeover, restored as tourist spot

Islamabad’s Lotus Lake gets makeover, restored as tourist spot
Quetta announces winter break for schools from November 26 to February 28

Quetta announces winter break for schools from November 26 to February 28
Vaccine for widespread use will not be available before Quarter two of 2021 at least, says Dr Faisal Sultan

Vaccine for widespread use will not be available before Quarter two of 2021 at least, says Dr Faisal Sultan
6 Pakistan Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general

6 Pakistan Army major generals promoted to lieutenant general
FM Quershi leaves to attend OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting

FM Quershi leaves to attend OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting

Latest

view all