BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020

The Grammy nomination committee has bowed down to the power of BTS’s ARMYs and according to an official report, the boys have been nominated.

Per the report, the boys will duke it out for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Dynamite.

No sooner than the report was announced did fans begin flocking over to Twitter and started showcasing their pride over the boy’s success.

While some were at a loss for words, others began reminding fans of 2019 and how the boys were standing on the Grammy stage, earger to present the best R&B category award.

Check it all out below:



