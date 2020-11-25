Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 25 2020
By
Web Desk

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 25, 2020

BTS make history with Grammy nomination in 2020

The Grammy nomination committee has bowed down to the power of BTS’s ARMYs and according to an official report, the boys have been nominated.

Per the report, the boys will duke it out for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song Dynamite.

No sooner than the report was announced did fans begin flocking over to Twitter and started showcasing their pride over the boy’s success.

While some were at a loss for words, others began reminding fans of 2019 and how the boys were standing on the Grammy stage, earger to present the best R&B category award.

Check it all out below:


More From Entertainment:

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

'Kurulus Osman' becomes the 'most watched' TV show in Albania

Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Easier for Meghan Markle to keep miscarriage secret since royal exit: expert

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

Prince Harry discussed Meghan Markle's article with royal family beforehand: report

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’

John Legend feels ‘cooler’ seeing Michael B. Jordan crowned ‘Sexiest Man Alive’
Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more

Grammy nominations receive flack from Nicki Minaj, Justin Bieber and more
Harry Styles receives first ever Grammy nominations

Harry Styles receives first ever Grammy nominations
Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’

Miley Cyrus chose sobriety over fear of joining the infamous ‘27 Club’: ‘It’s instinctual’
'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage

'Are we okay? We will be': Prince Harry ‘wept’ with Meghan Markle after miscarriage
Maya Ali looks dreamy in recent photoshoot

Maya Ali looks dreamy in recent photoshoot

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their second child, duchess confirms

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry lose their second child, duchess confirms
Imran Abbas to stay single?

Imran Abbas to stay single?

Princess Diana almost called off wedding with Prince Charles, says royal expert

Princess Diana almost called off wedding with Prince Charles, says royal expert

Latest

view all